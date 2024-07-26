The NRL stars aligned to change the game for disability advocacy

Jacob Keegan dashed out onto the field with his hand in the air, ready to receive the ball. He is brimming with energy. At one point, a spectator asks if his last name is Johns as he dashes back up the field where his team are running drills.
Jacob is a diehard Knights fan and, like his coach for the day, he had just come from Thursday night's nail-biter game against the Roosters at Hunter Stadium in which his home team narrowly beat out the city squad in their first clash of the season.
Millie Elliott, the former Knights captain turned Roosters gun and Game Changer coach setting up the drills at Mayfield on Friday morning, has come from the same game but in a somewhat different capacity.
"I came off a loss to the Knights about 12 hours ago," Elliott said with a smile. "To come in here first thing this morning and see these guys - they have all been kind."
The Elliotts' Game Changer program, which Millie established under her Trainer Group Foundation, is designed to help young people of all abilities work on personal development, goal setting and fitness.
The workshop at Mayfield on Friday had participants spend about an hour in the morning on theoretical work, before hitting the field for training ahead of a half-time match against the Port Macquarie contingent on August 11 when the Knights take one the Tigers at Hunter Stadium.
Jacob's carer Steve Egginton is beaming as he runs in among the pack and practices the team's drills. Jacob is a keen sportsman, he says, and a good swimmer, but the opportunity to get involved in team sports is a great way to help him socialise and get among friends.
It helps that his two favourite players are also the coaches.
Knights forward Adam Elliott has been preparing the kit and playing offside to his on and off-field partner Millie as the sporting couple work through their schedule with the team.
As Millie runs the team's warm-up at the club's training grounds at Mayfield, Adam organises the gear and pulls on his boots. While the team are put through their paces, he is the loudest voice on the field encouraging the players, championing their wins, and offering support - the consummate team player.
As he laces up his cleats, Jacob throws his arms around his shoulders in a big bear hug and Adam beams.
"Having Millie and Adam here is fantastic because they're his heroes," Mr Egginton said, "He just loves it all the time, and it helps get him out and try something different; it's extra skills that he's learning."
Funding from Knights sponsor NIB has meant the NRL stars have been able to offer the program free of charge for participants fir the five-week program of two workshops weekly.
The program has been a personal pursuit for the couple, who married at Port Stephens in October last year. They have been long-time advocates for Australians living with disability.
"My sister Hannah is 22 now and has Downs Syndome and Adam's older brother James is 30 and has autism," Millie said.
"Coming from a regional area and not necessarily having specialised services and support for people with disabilities, we know how much of a role that sport plays in making that team environment and that inclusive connection to community.
"We wanted to be able to do that for people who didn't have it."
Jake Evans, a tall and energetic player with a bullet-like pass, jogged off the field as the training drills were reset. He's another diehard Knights fan, and wore his signed 2022 jersey to the workshop where he was running diversion plays to score under Adam's bellowing cheer.
"I love coming to the Knights to get fit and healthy," he said. "It's so much fun, you know. I'm loving it."
Jake's mum Kylie, a support worker in the region, was on the sidelines cheering the team on.
She said the workshops had been a special opportunity for the players to get together, make friends and develop.
"That's what it's all about," Millie said. "We're so lucky that we get to do this. We get that foot in the door with our careers and get to focus on what we're passionate about.
"Adam and I have been a part of teams our whole lives and having those people there for us through the ups and downs - we wanted to replicate that for others."
