Wallaroos duo big ins as Hunter Wildfires look to lock down finals spot

The additions of Wallaroos halfback Layne Morgan and flanker Ashley Marsters will provide more than a welcome boost as the Hunter Wildfires look to lock down a finals position in Sydney women's premier rugby union.
Morgan and Marsters have been named in the Wildfires starting side for their round-14 clash with Warringah at Pittwater Rugby Park on Saturday.
Hunter are third on 40 points with three rounds to play while Warringah are fourth on 37. The top-four sides will qualify for finals.
ACT Brumbies Super W lock Kate Holland returns after missing the Wildfires' tough 24-0 loss to unbeaten leaders Sydney Uni on July 13 due to illness. Last weekend was a bye round.
"We're very keen to get in and play them this week," Holland said.
"Our goal is to maintain our position in third and win all three games to ensure that we stay up in the top four. We're also hoping to find consistency in these last three games to move into finals."
In the penultimate round of Hunter Rugby Women on Saturday, unbeaten leaders Wanderers host second-placed Hamilton at No.2 Sportsground.
Wanderers, who beat the Hawks 10-5 in last year's grand final, are top of the table with 62 points to be 10 points clear of Hamilton (52).
Third-placed Merewether (50) play last-placed Southern Districts (five) at Townson Oval, Cooks Hill (five) travel to University (16) and Maitland (37) are away to Nelson Bay (28).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.