Knights prop Daniel Saifiti weighing up interest from rival club

KNIGHTS prop Daniel Safiti admits he has been tempted by an approach from St George Illawarra but won't be rushing into any decision.
Saifiti, the 28-year-old former NSW Origin representative, has been asked by Newcastle to explore other options and has agreed to do so, despite having two seasons to run on his contract.
He has confirmed meeting with Dragons powerbrokers and was impressed with both their sales pitch and their progress this season under experienced coach Shane Flanagan.
"It went well," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"I definitely feel like the Dragons could be a good option for me at this stage in my career. I'm 28, turning 29 next year, so I'm not getting any younger.
"But I've still got two years here and I'm not in any rush.
"I'm not in a place where I don't have a contract. The ball's in my court."
Newcastle's hopes of moving Saifiti on are likely to hinge on them offering a significant payout, which would allow other clubs to potentially sign him at a discounted rate.
But he is under no obligation to leave unless he has a preferred alternative.
The 176-game veteran's immediate priority is to help Newcastle bounce back from successive losses to Manly (44-6) and Brisbane (30-14).
The Knights have the bye this week before travelling to face the three-time premiers at Penrith Stadium on Sunday week, in a game that could make or break their fragile finals aspirations.
"It's going to determine our year, really," Saifiti said of the clash with Penrith.
"In a way, it's good that we're up against them, backs to the wall. If we want to make the finals, that's our first stepping stone, as a team."
Saifiti said there was "definitely" confidence within the group that they can make the play-offs, which will probably mean winning five of their final six games.
"Don't get me wrong, it's a long road ahead," he said.
"There's certainly some pressure on now but we're always going to have that belief.
"We were kind of in the same situation last year. Every game seemed like it was do or die, but we strung a few wins together and ended up making the finals."
The Knights have done plenty of soul-searching during bye week after their lacklustre performance at home against the Broncos.
"It wasn't good enough," Saifiti said. "We completed at just over 50 per cent in that first half, and we won't beat anyone, playing like that.
"To find ourselves down 18-0, it's because we were too impatient and we got what we deserved."
