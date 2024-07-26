Newcastle Herald
Knights add Tokyo Olympics rugby sevens gold medallist to NRLW squad

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 26 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 6:06pm
New Zealand's Tenika Willison in action during the 2023 Sydney Sevens match against Japan at Allianz Stadium on January 28, 2023. Picture Getty
The Newcastle Knights have added New Zealand rugby international Tenika Willison to their NRLW roster on a two-year deal.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

