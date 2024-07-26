Knights add Tokyo Olympics rugby sevens gold medallist to NRLW squad

The Newcastle Knights have added New Zealand rugby international Tenika Willison to their NRLW roster on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old Tokyo Olympics rugby sevens gold medallist replaces Knights back Tamerah Leati, who sustained a season-ending knee injury during pre-season training.
Willison joins Newcastle, who opened their 2024 NRLW campaign with a 12-10 victory over the Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night, after making her international debut for the New Zealand Black Ferns XV against Australia in June.
She is the third Kiwi rugby player Knights coach Ben Jeffries has added to his squad in addition to forward Grace Kukutai and back Isabella Waterman.
Both made their NRLW debuts on Thursday night. Waterman played on the wing and Kukutai had an impressive 16-minute cameo off the bench in the first half.
"Tenika brings a wealth of International experience, including Olympic and Commonwealth games, along with 86 national rugby sevens appearances around the world," Jeffries said.
"We have been impressed with her professional mindset. When you combine that with an extensive football and willingness to play anywhere in the backline, we believe Tenika will instantly further develop our evolving playing group.
"Tenika adds great depth to our squad and quality across the park, creating even more healthy competition for places in our 2024 campaign."
The Knights are away to Canberra in round two on August 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.