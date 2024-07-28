Stanton confident rookie defender will step up to plate in Cup again

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton is not afraid to throw Nathan Grimadli in the deep end.
He plucked Grimaldi from the Sutherland Sharks in the NSW NPL and four months later gave the defender an A-League starting debut in a 3-1 win over Brisbane Roar.
The centreback went on to start five games in his maiden season.
So when Phil Cancar clutched at his hamstring 24 minutes into the Jets' Australia Cup qualifier against Western United in Darwin last Wednesday, Stanton knew the man for the job.
The athletic 22-year-old stood up again with commanding a performance, capped with a superb goal.
With Cancar to miss at least a month, Grimaldi is likely to get the nod for the Australia Cup round-of-32 battle with Rockdale in Sydney on Wednesday night.
"We will see how everyone is, but Nath will probably be thrown in the deep end again," Stanton said. "Phil had scans on Friday. I'm expecting he will be four weeks minimum.
"Nath had a few issues [in a friendly] against Sydney, he wasn't 100 per cent.
"In the cup, we threw him in the deep end and he reacted. He went back to the Nath from when we first threw him in last season.
"It was a similar scenario. He coped with it and nailed a terrific goal. The goal gave him even more belief. Some players adapt better when they are thrown in. Nathan is the type of guy who can handle pressure well."
Grimaldi, who stands 192cm and is quick across the ground, combined well with right fullback Dane Ingham and Mark Natta in the heart of defence.
Aleks Susnjar played the last 30 minutes alongside Grimaldi, with Natta sliding to left back.
The 28-year-old added steel to the backline and Stanton expects his influence to grow.
"I think Aleks will give another edge to our team in terms of composure and commitment. He will drive the players to next level."
Rockdale are six points clear at the top of the NSW NPL table on 59 points and boast the best attack.
Scans on Friday. I'm expecting he will be four weeks minimum.
added steel
That is the experience and
That is big reason I brought him here; for leadership, professionalism, experience. I think he will give another edge to our team in terms of composure and commitment. Driving the players to next level, which is what we want. We are trying to make leaders and winners.
We are trying to make leaders and winners.
NATHAN Grimaldi did well - likely to start
We will see how everyone pulls up.
Nath got thrown in at the deep end.
he had a few issues against Sydney, he wasn't 100 per cent.
We threw him in the deep end and he reacted. He went back to the nath from when we first threw him in last season. It was a similar scenario. We threw him right in it under real pressure. he coped with it and nailed a terrific goal.
The goal gave him even more belief. Some players adapt better when they are thrown in. Nathan is the type of guy who can handle pressure well.
He will get more exposue in game now. I know what Phil can do.
I don't want players injured but at same time it creates OPP for others.
KOSTA captain
It is an open discussion with my staff. I think Groz and Ryan Scott are potential captains. I know Ryan is a leader. I wanted to see a field player lead the team.
It was interesting to see how Grioz handled the boys.
ELI ADAMS
He is a technical player but he also has good engines and is big boy. he has a really nice touch and a good finisher.
