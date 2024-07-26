Man dies after being hit by a motorcycle in Fern Bay

A man in his 50s has died, and another in his 20s has been taken for mandatory testing after a horror crash at Fern Bay on Friday evening, July 26.
Police confirmed late Friday evening after an extended emergency response on Nelson Bay Road that a pedestrian had died after he was hit by a motorcycle that then burst into flames just before 5pm.
Paramedics treated both men at the scene, but the older man could not be saved. The rider was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing.
Firefighters extinguished the completely destroyed motorcycle in a blaze that sent black smoke billowing into the skies over Fern Bay.
Diversions were put in place around the scene, but drivers were told to expect heavy traffic after Nelson Bay Road was closed in both directions. Transport for NSW had advised drivers to use an alternative route and allow for extra travel time.
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner.
They have urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to call local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
