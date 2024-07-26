Newcastle Herald
Pickin wins pro-am in perfect lead-up to Australasian Tour debut

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 26 2024 - 7:09pm
Charlestown professional Jye Pickin won the Northbridge Pro-am on Friday. Picture David Tease, Golf NSW
JYE Pickin fired a two-under 62 to win the Northbridge Pro-am on Sydney's North Shore on Friday - his first on the Adidas series.

