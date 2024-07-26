Pickin wins pro-am in perfect lead-up to Australasian Tour debut

JYE Pickin fired a two-under 62 to win the Northbridge Pro-am on Sydney's North Shore on Friday - his first on the Adidas series.
Pickin was the only player to break par and finished three strokes in front of six players on 1-over.
"The golf course was set up awesome," Pickin said. "To be honest. I knew coming out here that it was going to be tight off the tee and to put my ball in play all day. I feel like I did that really well."
The win was Pickin's second since turning pro in May. He and brother Bryce were joint-winners of the Wyong PGA Open tournament in June.
The 22-year-old former NSW amateur team captain will play in the $50,000 South West Rocks NSW Open Regional qualifier (August 3-4) and North Coast NSW Open Regional qualifier in Coffs Harbour before his Australasian Tour debut in the Papua New Guinea Open (August 15-18)
"I feel like if I can keep playing well and keep progressing in my own game," Pickin said. "I just want to compete, that's the biggest thing. I love golf and I love competing. I'll play as much as I can. The Pro-Ams between the regional opens through Golf NSW and then into the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, which I am looking forward to."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.