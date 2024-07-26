Jets re-sign Young Matildas forward as playmaker Mindy Barbieri departs

The Newcastle Jets have re-signed Young Matildas forward Milan Hammond as they continue to lock down a core group of players who took them to finals last season but technically gifted playmaker Mindy Barbieri won't be back.
Home-grown product Hammond made 15 appearances, mostly off the bench, for the Jets in the 2023-24 A-League campaign in which the club broke a six-year finals drought.
Pivotal to their success was the last-minute acquisition of the experienced Barbieri, who is a two-time championship winner with Melbourne Victory.
The 24-year-old Melburnian started 19 of 24 appearances for Newcastle, who bowed out in the semi-finals to Melbourne City.
The Jets also confirmed the departures of second-string goalkeeper Kiara Rochaix, who did not take the field last season, and Jets Academy graduate Zoe Karipidis.
Karipidis is said to be pursuing a college opportunity in the United States.
Hammond, 20, also played her junior football through the Jets Academy.
"It's great to have locked down another great young prospect," Jets coach Ryan Campbell said.
"Milan has been working really hard and ended last season as a key member of our run into the finals.
"Since then she has been working hard with our NPL team as well as with the future Matildas program and I look forward to seeing how she develops over another A-League season.
"It is a key goal of ours to lock down quality local players who are able to compete at the highest level and this is another player we have been able to do this with."
Courageous captain Cassidy Davis has signed a one-year extension and will be lining up for her 12th season in the national competition while strike weapons Melina Ayres, Sarina Bolden and Lauren Allan all have another season to run on their contracts.
Goalkeeper Izzy Nino, however, will not be back after returning to the United States.
The 2024-25 A-League Women's season has been extended from 22 rounds to 23 and kicks off on the weekend of November 1-3.
