Upper Hunter man accused of graffitiing Greens' office with Islamophobic and white supremacist messages

AN Upper Hunter man is behind bars accused of spray painting Islamophobic and white supremacist messages on the NSW Greens state office in Sydney.
Malcolm Raymond Appleby, 46, of Dunolly, outside Singleton, represented himself when he appeared in Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday charged with aggravated graffitiing, two counts of face disguised with intent to commit indictable offence and damaging property.
He did not enter any pleas and made a failed bid to be released on bail.
Police allege Mr Appleby drove from the Upper Hunter to Sydney in the early hours of Thursday night, arriving at an office building in Harris Street at Ultimo about 4am.
He is accused of spraying graffiti on the building before heading to the NSW Greens state office in Hordern Place, Camperdown about 25 minutes later.
Police later found the Greens party office graffitied with Islamophobic and white supremacist messages.
The vandalism also criticised the Greens and hit back at vandals for targeting the Australian War Memorial, which was defaced with pro-Palestine messages in June.
"Never disrespect our war memorial," one section of the red graffiti on the Greens office said. "Greens are enemies of Australia," read another.
After an investigation, police arrested Mr Appleby at Dunolly about 11.45am on Friday.
He was taken to Singleton police station and charged while police searched a property and seized items allegedly connected to the spray painting at Ultimo and Camperdown.
Mr Appleby will next appear in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Monday.
