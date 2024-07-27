Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Hydro house raided, three behind bars over $1.5M cannabis crop

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated July 28 2024 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police seized cannabis with an estimated street value of $1.5 million after a raid at Muswellbrook on Friday.
Police seized cannabis with an estimated street value of $1.5 million after a raid at Muswellbrook on Friday.

TWO men and a woman accused of operating a hydroponic cannabis grow house at Muswellbrook have been refused bail after police located $1.5 million worth of the drug in raids on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.