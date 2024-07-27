Hydro house raided, three behind bars over $1.5M cannabis crop

TWO men and a woman accused of operating a hydroponic cannabis grow house at Muswellbrook have been refused bail after police located $1.5 million worth of the drug in raids on Friday.
Khac Vinh Luong, 45, Manh Hung Do, 41, and 35-year-old Thi Huyen Ta appeared in Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday all charged with knowingly taking part in the cultivation of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited plant and taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug.
The trio did not enter pleas and all made failed bids to be released on conditional bail.
The matters were adjourned to Muswellbrook Local Court on Monday.
Hunter Valley police say they launched an investigation in March after receiving information that a building at Muswellbrook was being used to cultivate cannabis.
Following inquiries, police searched a home in Woollybutt Way at Muswellbrook about 3.40pm on Friday and allegedly located a hydroponic setup and harvested drugs with an estimated street value of more than $1.1 million.
They also allegedly located more than 200 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of about $400,000, police said.
Two men, aged 41 and 45, and a 35-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and later charged.
All three were refused bail until Monday, with a registrar noting the 35-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were on either bail or parole at the time they were arrested over the alleged cannabis grow house.
