Muswellbrook drugs bust nets $1.5m worth of cannabis

As much as $1.5 million worth of cannabis was seized from a Muswellbrook house when officers came knocking on Friday, July 26.
Two men aged in their 40s and a woman in. her 30s were arrested at the scene on Woollybutt Way around 3.40pm, Police said in a statement, where officers allegedly found a hydroponic set-up, harvested drugs with an estimated street value of $1.1 million and more than 200 plants worth about $400,000 on the street.
Police say they were led to the home after an investigation in March tipped investigators off that a Muswellbrook building was being used to cultivate cannabis.
The trio were charged with knowingly taking part in the cultivation of cannabis plants in large commercial quantities and taking part in the supply of cannabis leaf and were due to face Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.