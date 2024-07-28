Nova surge into outright fourth place with crucial win over Junction

Nova Thunder edged ahead in the battle for fourth place with a crucial 71-52 victory over Junction in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
Junction have been a permanent fixture in the top four this season, which has been heavily disrupted by wet weather, but dropped to fifth as Nova moved two points clear in fourth.
With four rounds remaining, two of which will be played as back-to-back half-games on August 11, Norths remain unbeaten leaders on 30 points with Souths and West Leagues Balance locked in a two-way battle for second spot on 28.
The last finals position looks set to be fought out by Nova (20) and Junction (18), who play Norths in two of their four remaining games. Waratah are sixth on 14 points.
"Overall, we're really happy with the growth we've had this year," Junction player-coach Kelly Wilson said.
"We didn't expect to come in and push it as hard, and we know now what we need to do to work to really take it next year and hopefully get into the finals this year.
"We're looking at the positives and the small wins and hopefully we can work on our intensity as a team and contest really well against Norths for those two games and take Kotara and Waratah for the other two."
In a tight first half, Nova led 19-14 at the first break then 32-31 at half-time but opened up a nine-goal lead (50-41) heading into the final quarter.
"We contested the first half really well, defensively and attackingly," Wilson said on Saturday.
"In the second half we just couldn't put together the full-court intensity that we did in the first half and that really killed us. They capitalised off every turnover they got.
"Our defensive end was amazing. We just didn't capitalise off their turnovers. They absolutely owned the show. Erin Hollier, Jaylah Boney and Sarah Graham really stepped up in that goal circle and wing defence role.
"It was just a shame we couldn't reward them in the attacking and solidify the win because we were definitely capable of that today."
Nova made a slow start to the season but have now won four consecutive games in what coach Katie Robinson hoped was a sign they were building towards a strong finish.
"Our defence were always in the right spot but in the first half the ball just snuck through and then in the last half they were still in the right spot but actually able to get a hand to it this time," Robinson said
"They just kept doing the right things and eventually they got there. We probably needed to lift a bit at the end and did."
Souths defeated Waratah 57-27, Norths beat Kotara South 65-39 and West downed BNC 84-28.
Round 12 results:
Nova Thunder beat Junction Stella 71-52. Q1: Nova led 19-14; Q2: Nova led 32-31; Q3: Nova led 50-41.
Souths defeated Waratah 57-27. Q1: Souths led 13-7; Q2: Souths led 25-11; Q3: Souths led 42-21.
Norths beat Kotara South 65-39. Q1: Norths lead 18-13; Q2: Norths led 34-21; Q3: Norths led 51-30.
West Leagues Balance defeated BNC 84-28. Q1: West led 24-7; Q2: West led 42-14; Q3: West led 61-22.
Points:
Norths 30, West 28, Souths 28, Nova 20, Junction 18, Waratah 14, BNC 12, Kotara South 10.
