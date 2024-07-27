Pop! ... Bam!: Friendly orcs, giants, superheroes and ghostbusters converge on Lake Macquarie

Tara Clark, Ciris' creator, had the character fully prepared as she counted down the months until she was old enough to join the band. Ciris is a magic user, and Tara has a wicked aim with her bag of spells on the field, but for the weekend's show, she was armed with a quarterstaff. There is a moment before the warriors clashed when the Army band playing at the barricades broke into the White Stripes Seven Nation Army when Tara slipped fully, gleefully into character. The band couldn't know it, but Seven Nation Army is the group's battle anthem, and as the boys beat their swords on their shields in time, Ciris tapped her quarterstaff on her mask to the beat.