Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Wallaroos injection as Wildfires seal spot in semi-finals with big win

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 28 2024 - 8:50am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layne Morgan (main), Susannah Cooke (top) and Leticia Betham all scored tries on Saturday. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll and Marina Neil
Layne Morgan (main), Susannah Cooke (top) and Leticia Betham all scored tries on Saturday. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll and Marina Neil

The Hunter Wildfires have locked down another finals spot in Sydney women's premier rugby union with a resounding 36-0 win over Warringah at Pittwater Rugby Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.