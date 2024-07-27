Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/History/History News
Our People

From living in a migrant camp to serving in Korea, Vietnam, Basil Stemp has been there, done that

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
July 27 2024 - 8:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Korean War veteran Basil Stemp, 92, shares his stories after a memorial service at East Maitland on Saturday, July 27. Picture by Simon McCarthy
Korean War veteran Basil Stemp, 92, shares his stories after a memorial service at East Maitland on Saturday, July 27. Picture by Simon McCarthy

The old soldier bowed his head in the steady rain at Maitland and silently mouthed the words to the Ode. Perhaps he was thinking of his wife, Dot "a nurse married a solider," he said later with a glint in his eye and a smile. Perhaps he was thinking of the American solider "a million miles from home" whom he befriended in care over a shared love of music. Perhaps he was thinking of any number of years of service he gave in Korea and Vietnam.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016. Contact McCarthy on Signal at @SimonMcCarthy.50 or via this link: https://signal.me/#eu/SogMRDSICna4awnaQul1KAYAonquE3VoSG1eSaxudp73Pq8de-tDPI2GvkjVjoZR

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.