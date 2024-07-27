From living in a migrant camp to serving in Korea, Vietnam, Basil Stemp has been there, done that

The old soldier bowed his head in the steady rain at Maitland and silently mouthed the words to the Ode. Perhaps he was thinking of his wife, Dot "a nurse married a solider," he said later with a glint in his eye and a smile. Perhaps he was thinking of the American solider "a million miles from home" whom he befriended in care over a shared love of music. Perhaps he was thinking of any number of years of service he gave in Korea and Vietnam.