Eagles win comes at a cost, Frost proves steely shot-stopper for Olympic

New Lambton's crucial win over Adamstown came at a cost with forward Lauren Allan sent off while makeshift goalkeeper Emily Frost produced a stunning display to keep Newcastle Olympic in the premiership race during an eventful weekend of NPLW Northern NSW.
Leaders Maitland (41 points) routed Mid Coast 17-1 at Cooks Square Park on Saturday to retain a one-point buffer over second-placed Olympic (40) with four games each to play.
Olympic produced a gritty 1-0 win over third-placed Charlestown (33) at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
Frost donned the gloves in the absence of regular shot-stopper Isabella Whitton (finger injury) and reserve-grade keeper Tallon Convery (unavailable), and the experienced defender proved impenetrable.
Olympic took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute through Marion Dunbabin, who finished into the bottom left corner of the net after Sophie Walmsley's initial shot was blocked by Azzurri centre-back Kirstyn Pearce.
The hosts lost centre-back Jorjia Hogg to a leg injury five minutes before half-time but Olympic showed why they have conceded fewer goals than any other side with a desperate and scrambling defence to hold Azzurri out in a frantic and physical exchange.
Both sides had goalscoring opportunities but were denied or off target.
Broadmeadow (33) joined Azzurri with a 6-1 win over Warners Bay (six) at John Street Oval on Sunday.
The fifth-placed Eagles (28), who have a game in hand over Magic, produced a 2-0 victory over Adamstown (21) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night but look set to face Olympic next weekend without one of their key strike weapons through suspension.
Allan was red-carded in stoppage time for late and dangerous contact on Adamstown goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon in pursuit of the ball.
"I've watched it a couple of times and, if you slow it down, it looks bad," New Lambton coach Aaron Stedman said.
"But normal pace, it's one of those ones where it would've been hard to miss. At full pace, Lauren's pretty quick and there's a little tug from the centre-back which slows her down to start with then it's like, I could probably reach that. From the tug of the shirt to the collision, it's only half a second.
"It's just one of those accidents unfortunately ... I'm sitting on the fence with the red card. It happened and we've just got to deal with it.
"It is a massive blow. Lauren's a fantastic player but Tara [Andrews] is back this week, so we'll just have to move on."
Nina Collins gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when she finished the rebound after Sneddon repelled Allan's initial shot.
Cassidy Davis made it 2-0 in the 89th minute after a goalmouth scramble.
The match was New Lambton's fourth in eight days. They now have a seven-day reprieve before facing Olympic.
After that will be back-to-back games against Maitland before completing the season proper against Azzurri.
To make finals, the Eagles must keep winning and rely on the results of either Magic or Azzurri playing in their favour.
Maitland's Bronte Peel produced six goals in a 53-minute appearance to kick ahead in the race for the league's golden boot.
Peel has now scored 38 goals, 10 more than Olympic's Jemma House (28).
House was ruled out of the weekend's match due to hamstring tightness.
Points: Maitland 41, Olympic 40, Azzurri 33, Magic 33, New Lambton 28, Adamstown 21, Warners Bay 6, Mid Coast 0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.