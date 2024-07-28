Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

City, Cardiff edge ahead as jostle for top positions tightens

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 28 2024 - 3:54pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Crawford. Picture by Marina Neil
Jackson Crawford. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE City and Cardiff have moved one win ahead of the rest of the pack and a step closer to a potential showdown clash for the men's Black Diamond Cup minor premiership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.