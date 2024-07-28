City, Cardiff edge ahead as jostle for top positions tightens

NEWCASTLE City and Cardiff have moved one win ahead of the rest of the pack and a step closer to a potential showdown clash for the men's Black Diamond Cup minor premiership.
City 1.17 (107) easily accounted for Killarney Vale 3.0 (18) at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday with a margin that helped them moved into first position.
Cardiff 8.10 (58) claimed a nail-biter over Terrigal Avoca 8.8 (56) on the road, a win that puts them level with City on 36 competition points but second on for-and-against results.
Jake Hansen (Terrigal Avoca) and Justin Dore (Cardiff) both kicked five goals at Hylton Moore Oval.
The results further tighten the race for the minor flag between City, Cardiff, Terrigal, who are now third and level on 32 points with fourth-placed Warners Bay.
City host Terrigal next round, before taking on Cardiff away in what could shape as a decider for who claims the minor crown.
None of the top-four sides clash in the last week of fixtures, which is the postponed round one set to be played a week before the finals start.
In the women's Cup, Killarney Vale 3.5 (23) pipped Newcastle City 2.4 (16) at No.1 Sportsground to move a win clear in first position.
Cardiff 14.10 (94), who are now second and a win clear of City, produced a clinical showing against fourth-placed Terrigal Avoca 0.2 (0) at Hylton Moore Oval.
The race for fifth and the last finals spot is on after Singleton (fifth) and The Entrance-Bateau Bay (sixth) had wins, respectively, over Warners Bay and Maitland to draw level on points.
