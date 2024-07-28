Wests down Cessnock to stay in the hunt for NEWRL finals

Former NRL player Nathan Ross wound back the clock with a standout display to help Wests keep their slim finals hopes alive in a win over Cessnock on Sunday.
The Rosellas, sixth on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder and with their campaign on the line, downed a depleted Goannas side 20-12 in cold and windy conditions at Harker Oval.
Ross, 35, bagged the opening try just five minutes in for the Rosellas, crashing over from dummy-half in the left corner after earlier being denied in a similar spot.
It was the first of three tries Wests scored in the opening 40 minutes to hold a 14-6 lead at half-time.
Cessnock hit back a few minutes after the break through Joe Woodbury and moved within two points following Rhys French's conversion from out wide.
They threw plenty at Wests but the home side produced a spirited defensive effort to hang on to their narrow lead for most of the second half.
Utility Harry Reid beat at least three defenders on a lively run from 20 metres out to score with five minutes left to play, the Rosellas taking an eight-point lead which sealed the win.
Wests are now just three points adrift the top five after fifth-placed Central lost to The Entrance on Sunday.
The Butcher Boys led 16-10 in the first half at St John Oval, and 22-20 in the second, but a Tigers outfit boosted by the return of veteran five-eighth Blake Austin finished 36-26 winners.
The Tigers move to third, leapfrogging Cessnock.
On Saturday, Matt Soper-Lawler and Ethan Parry bagged hat-tricks as the Pickers trounced Macquarie 50-0 on old boys' day at Maitland Sportsground.
Souths improved their for-and-against with a 56-8 win over Kurri, while Northern Hawks all but killed off Lakes' finals chances.
Trailing 12-0 after 20 minutes at Tomaree, and then 18-6 at half-time, the Hawks scored 22 unanswered points after the break to claim just their second win this season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.