DNA advancements, tireless work solve 44-year mystery

A BONE discovered in the sand at Umina Beach has been identified as belonging to a 17-year-old boy who drowned on the Central Coast more than 44 years ago.
A member of the public discovered the jawbone on the afternoon of June 11, 2020 and despite extensive forensic examination and inquiries, police were unable to identify who it belonged to.
A DNA profile from the bone was retrieved, with initial investigations determining the jawbone was that of a teenage male.
However, DNA analysis failed to identify any direct, familial or genealogical matches, police said.
In March 2023, the Forensic Evidence & Technical Services Command's Science and Technology Unit implemented Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG), which combines new DNA analysis techniques and traditional genealogy to identify suspects and unknown remains using commercial DNA databases.
Detectives, scientists, and analysts worked together to exclude two other cases and identified a genetic link to a possible living relative.
A voluntary sample was obtained from the relative and following further DNA analysis the jawbone was confirmed to belong to Henry Coleman, who drowned on the Central Coast in August 1980 when he was 17.
Henry was laid to rest in 1980 following a coronial inquest, however it was not known at the time that his jawbone was missing.
The case is being highlighted as part of National Missing Persons Week, which began on Sunday, and investigators say it is the perfect example of the focus for 2024; "Always Searching".
Detective Inspector Ritchie Sim, Manager of the Missing Persons Registry, said this is an example of the importance of public involvement in providing familial DNA to solve missing persons cases, including unidentified remains.
"This investigation showcases the importance of DNA testing in missing person cases," Detective Inspector Sim said.
"Without the amazing, combined work by our detectives, scientists and analysts, we never would have been able to return these remains to their resting place and find answers for Mr Coleman's family.
"The theme of this year's National Missing Persons Week is, "Always Searching" and this investigation is a fantastic example to show we never give up. This investigation has taken four years and we can't be happier with the result with the most rewarding part being, giving the news to Mr Coleman's family."
Detective Inspector Sim urged anyone with a missing family member to provide their DNA, saying it could not be used in any criminal investigation and could be the breakthrough everyone has been waiting for.
"Your relative may have already been found, we just don't know as yet, as we haven't been able to identify them until now," Detective Inspector Sim said. "This technology and capability now gives us the best opportunity yet to achieve this."
Missing Persons Week is an annual national campaign to showcase missing persons and unidentified bodies and human remains cases and raise awareness of the issues and impacts surrounding these incidents.
Missing Persons Week runs between July 28 and August 3, 2024.
This year's "Always Searching" campaign focuses on the dedication and continuing efforts of police to solve missing persons investigations.
Throughout the week, eight missing women will be featured, providing an opportunity to raise awareness and encourage the community to come forward with any information they may have.
Laura Haworth - missing since January, 2008, last seen in Queanbeyan, NSW.
Anne Marie Jeffery - missing since August, 2020, last seen in Lake Arragan, NSW.
Angie Lee Fuller - missing since January, 2023, last seen in Alice Springs, NT.
Tanya Buckland - missing since August, 2013, last seen in Warwick, Queensland.
Susan Goodwin - missing since July, 2002, last seen in Port Lincolm, SA.
Nancy Grunwaldt - missing since March, 1993, last seen in Scamander, Tasmania.
Julie Garciacelay - missing since July, 1975, last seen in North Melbourne, Victoria.
Chantelle McDougal - missing since July, 2007, last seen in Nannup, WA.
