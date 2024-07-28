Broadmeadow put NPL men's title fate in their own hands with Azzurri draw

Broadmeadow Magic's premiership fate is in their hands after securing a vital point in a goalless and physical battle with Charlestown on Sunday.
On a difficult Magic Park pitch and in high winds, the usually free-flowing Broadmeadow attack struggled to create clear chances against the strong Azzurri defence in the round 20 clash.
While frustrating for coach Jim Cresnar, the draw put the leaders three points ahead of Lambton Jaffas, who lost 3-1 to Valentine on Saturday at CB Complex. Jaffas have a game in hand, but Magic (49 points) are 17 in front on goal difference, meaning wins over Valentine (home) and New Lambton (away) will give Broadmeadow the premiership.
"Both teams struggled to put together two or three passes, just with the conditions," Cresnar said.
"We just couldn't get the fluency and energy we usually play with. It was just a physical battle. A draw is a good result but a win would have been better."
It was also a vital point for Charlestown (30), who rose to fourth on goals ahead of Olympic, who were washed against New Lambton.
In the other game on Sunday, Weston beat second-last Adamstown 6-0 at home. Jye Bailey grabbed a hat-trick as the Bears (25 points) moved up a place to eighth.
Toby Jensen scored twice for Valentine (27 points, seventh) in their upset of Lambton. Jaffas led in the 17th minute through Bailey Newton, Jensen levelled in the 45th off a blocked shot and Nic Martinelli put Phoenix in front in the 71st after Aden Raftery beat three defenders. Jensen sealed the win at a goalmouth scramble in stoppage time.
Also on Saturday, Cooks Hill (28, sixth) kept their finals hopes alive with a 5-0 drubbing of Maitland (24, ninth), and Edgeworth's Ryan Feutz kicked clear in the golden boot race with a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over bottom side Lake Macquarie. Feutz went to 20 goals, four in front, and third-placed Edgeworth moved to 39 points.
Feutz slotted a penalty in the 26th minute after Aaron Oppedisano was fouled. Oppedisano set up the Kiwi's second in first-half injury time but Feutz did it all himself in the 68th minute with a classy strike. Keanu Moore scored their other goal, in the 50th minute, at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Cooks Hill led Maitland 4-0 inside 33 minutes at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field. Carter Smith sealed a double in the 56th minute, while Zaik Luck, Brock Beveridge and an own goal were also on the scoresheet.
