Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'I'll see you in the car park':Wanderers to fight prop's 24-game suspension

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 28 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Referee Richard Parker issues a red card to Wanderers prop Willie Leoso, right. who is beside captain Piers Morell. Picture by Matt Mockovic
Referee Richard Parker issues a red card to Wanderers prop Willie Leoso, right. who is beside captain Piers Morell. Picture by Matt Mockovic

WANDERERS prop Willie Leoso has been banned until at least the start of the 2026 season for using threatening words towards referee Richard Parker.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.