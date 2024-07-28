A year later, family of alleged hit-and-run victim gather to pay tribute

PEOPLE say, 'I can't imagine what it must be like'. And they're right, says Andrew Dimovski.
It's been a year of unimaginable pain, grief and suffering.
"It's been 12 months since Bryson was taken from us," Mr Dimovski said. "We don't say we've lost him. We haven't. We know exactly where he is.
"He's received a life sentence in a coffin, in a grave."
Mr Dimovski's son, 14-year-old Bryson, as riding his electric scooter on the shoulder of Macquarie Road, 800 metres north of the Medcalf Street intersection, at 5.30pm on July 28 last year.
Following his death, a speed reduction zone was created around the crash site due to the large numbers of people visiting the site to pay tribute to him.
His family and friends returned to the crash site late yesterday afternoon (Sunday, July 28) after a graveside memorial service for family and pall bearers held earlier in the day.
Bryson's mother, Melissa, said a lot of Bryson's friends had been reaching out to the family over the past 12 months.
"We decided to do something for his closest friends who are really hurting," Mrs Dimovski said.
"I knew today would be very tough for them. Friday was their last day, a year ago, that they saw Bryson in the classroom. We just want to get together and light a candle, place some roses over where he was left, and share some stories.
"We've got a chill in our soul, because we miss him so much."
Mr Gemza is facing several charges including dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death), and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.
He is due back in court on Wednesday (July 31) when it is anticipated he will enter a plea.
Mr Dimovski said that they had only heard bits and pieces from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution about any evidence surrounding the circumstances of Bryson's death, due to the legalities involved.
Not knowing what really happened had exacerbated the family's suffering, he said.
The family was confident that Bryson would have been riding on the shoulder of the road, and that he would not have been "sky-larking", Mr Dimovski said.
"We've been advised that if this goes to trial it could take another 18- 24 months, which could mean we have to wait three years to find out what happened," Mr Dimovski said.
"Why is the legal system so slow ... and everyone just accepts it as normal. It's not right and it's not fair."
