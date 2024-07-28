Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees looks to Newcastle Cup with Doomben winner Rogue Bear

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 28 2024 - 6:25pm
Kris Lees was eyeing the Newcastle Cup and Little Dance with Rogue Bear after he produced a dominant finish at Doomben on Saturday to score just his second win in Australia.

