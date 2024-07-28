Greens bounce back to spoil Blacks' big day

MEREWETHER coach Tony Munro wanted a response from the Greens.
Now they are in the box seat to finish second and get two chances in the play-offs.
A week after imploding 21-17 against Wanderers, Merewether played party-poopers, beating Maitland 34-22 at Marcellin Park and spoiling milestones for Nick Davidson (200 first grade games), captain Sam Callow (50 first grade games) and fullback Pat Batey (150 clubs games).
In a see-sawing affair, the scores were level at 17-all early in the second half, before the visitors forged clear.
"We had a really good session with the boys on Monday," Munro said. "We showed them a video they didn't want to see but had to see. They fixed all the problems."
Key for the Greens was the return by fly-half Sam Bright, who had been sidelined with a calf injury since May 18.
"Having Brighty back, it is his game management; knowing when to run, knowing when to kick. He controlled it brilliantly," Munro said.
The bonus-point win moved the Greens to second spot on 46 points ahead of a catch-up game against Wanderers (42 points) on Wednesday night.
"Our scrum dominated again," Munro said. "One of the tries we scored involved body's in motion, quick pace, flat at the line. You get the opposition thinking and that makes their defence sluggish.
"The win builds their confidence back up. They know they can play footy. Our biggest issue has been having so many young kids in there. We lost seven experienced players from last year. They have a bit of belief now. We just have to get the decision making part right."
Hamilton (45 points) scored some spectacular tries in a 50-34 triumph over Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground but coach Marty Berry warned the Hawks needed to improve their defence.
The Hawks led by 12 points three times, only for Wanderers to get back within a try.
"We think we can score more than the opposition," Berry said. "You have to defend. Sometimes we forget to switch on defensively. You can't expect to get 50 points each week."
Wanderers coach Tony Hefren was also unhappy with the Two Blues defence.
"They play deep which gives you a chance to rush up and get them behind the ad-line," Hefren said. "But if you don't take the one-on-one tackles the line speed is for nothing and they get on the front foot.
"We weren't getting parity at the breakdown and we weren't physical enough at the breakdown."
At Bernie Curran Oval, University celebrated their 70th anniversary with a 51-24 win over Southern Beaches.
