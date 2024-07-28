Thousands of aged care incidents, deaths and neglect tracked across Hunter

More than 40 residents of Hunter and Central Coast nursing homes died in circumstances involving a mistake, failure or incident in the 18 months to the end of 2023, according to data newly prepared for the Newcastle Herald.
Gabriel Fowler reports today that while the details of the "unexpected deaths" are confidential, the extent of them, and other serious issues across the region, have been made public for the first time. The data tracks thousands of incidents from deaths to neglect.
In other news, Donna Page writes that Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes is standing firm against mounting pressure for a more thorough investigation into the Scott Neylon-Jason Sivo letter-writing scandal, and has instead defended council general manager Jeremy Bath.
Meanwhile, Shortland MP Pat Conroy has been promoted to the Albanese government's cabinet in a reshuffle announced on Sunday afternoon.
In sport, Wanderers rugby union prop Willie Leoso has been banned until at least the start of the 2026 season for allegedly using threatening words towards referee Richard Parker.
The forecasters are expecting a top of 16 degrees in the city today, with a possible shower or two.
Nick Bielby, senior journalist
