Sam Mudford scored a hat-trick as Wests pushed their top-two claims with a 4-1 win over Souths on Sunday in round 15 of the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
Mudford converted with two penalty corner flicks to give the Rosellas a 2-0 lead at halftime. He then slotted a penalty stroke for 3-0 in the third quarter.
Tom Brown dragged one back for Souths in the last quarter from a short corner before defender Lachlan Carey converted a penalty stroke in the final minutes after keeper Riley New was sent off.
The win pushed Wests to 18 points, one behind Norths, who had a 1-1 draw with leaders Gosford (24 points) at Central Coast Hockey Park.
With five rounds left, injured Wests skipper Chris Boyle said the goal was to grab second place and an extra chance in the top-four finals.
"We are really trying to push for that second spot," Boyle said. "It would be the first time Wests have been second in I couldn't tell you how long. It was a good win."
Souths (14 points) dropped to fifth with the loss and Maitland's 3-1 win over last-placed Tigers earlier at Newcastle International Hockey Centre. Lions coach coach Glenn Bisson said his side needed to lift.
"They were pretty quick on the ball and we just didn't match them today," Bisson said.
Maitland rose to 14 points and lead Souths on goal difference. Tom Magann and Brandon Lourens scored for Maitland in the first quarter. Matt Magann made it 3-0 with a penalty stroke in the second quarter and Tigers netted a consolation goal at the death.
Gosford moved a step closer to the minor premiership with their draw. Kurt Walters finished a breakaway chance for Norths late in the second quarter but Gosford levelled in the third via Lewis Gifford-Cock.
"It's not a bad result down there," Norths captain Theo Gruschka said.
"Taking points out of there is a good thing.
"We would have liked the two points, to get a little bit closer, but they will be unlucky now not to get the minor premiership."
There were no Newcastle premier league women's games on the weekend.
