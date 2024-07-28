Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Shortland MP Pat Conroy promoted to Albanese government cabinet

By Dominic Giannini, Aap
Updated July 28 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Shortland MP Pat Conroy. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Federal Shortland MP Pat Conroy. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Pat Conroy, the federal MP representing the Lake Macquarie-based seat of Shortland, has been promoted to cabinet in the Albanese government, alongside Indigenous senator Malarndirri McCarthy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.