Wildfires coach searching for right buttons to push as season slips away

SCOTT Coleman can't fault the effort of the Hunter Wildfires but that alone is not enough to compete with the top teams in the Shute Shield.
The Wildfires fell to their sixth loss in seven games, out-classed 42-7 by Norths at Norths Sydney Oval on Saturday.
The visitors competed hard, but lacked a killer blow.
"We are definitely making the opposition look better than they are," Coleman said. "We are not playing to our potential. It is about finding that switch. That is the mission for the next two weeks. I need to find something to give the players a push to want to be there and want to win. I am second-guessing myself. I have looked at what I have done wrong and what I could do better.
"Everyone is asking questions about themselves."
The Wildfires are home to fourth-placed Manly next before completing the season against defending premiers Randwick at Coogee Oval.
"The only way out of it is to stick together," Coleman said. "We can't turn on each other. I have to say, the players have been super resilient and tight. They want to play for each other. Now it is on me as coach to find the right buttons to push them."
The Wildfires trailed 7-0 early and were still in the fight, down 21-0 at half-time.
However, Norths scored two converted tries in quick succession after the break to blow the game open.
"We showed fight until the end and scored the last try," Coleman said.
"Again there were parts of our game which were good. We dominated the scrum and earned four scrum penalties.
"Tommy Watson had another good game. Andrew Tuala had some good carries. Bo Abra was probably our best, Sam Tufaga was good too. There were positives.
From a club view our second grade had a great win 32-29, our second grade colts also won (32-10) as did the women (36-0)."
