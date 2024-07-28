Top home office design tips for a functional and comfortable space

This is branded content.
With more Aussie professionals enjoying working from home full-time or maintaining hybrid work schedules, an organised home office has become a pretty valuable investment.
In recent years, more emphasis is also being placed on designing home offices that maximise comfort as well as functionality. But how do you ensure that your own is perfectly designed to cater to your working needs?
Of course, how you design your home office will depend on what you do for a living. However, there are certain staples that'll work for any job.
Alongside these practical amenities, you'll also need to invest in things like temperature control and comfortable seating, to make sure that you can work from morning till evening without feeling distracted by any of the nagging aches or pains that may accompany sitting at a screen all day long.
There are lots of other ways that you can spruce up your at-home workspace. We'll be sharing some of the top methods used by WFH professionals today.
One of the few downsides of working from home is not being able to blast your office heating or cooling during seasonal extremes. But in cities like Sydney, even winter days can be a touch on the warm side - and uncomfortable heat isn't the most conducive for our productivity.
That's why it's essential to have an air conditioner installed in Sydney office spaces. Alongside being able to maintain a comfortable working temperature, it's simply just not a good look to sit in your video calls with a wet forehead or damp patches under your shirt.
Besides that, it's important to stay cool enough (and occasionally in the colder months - warm enough!) for overall health and wellbeing. Being uncomfortably hot will make you more dehydrated and lack energy: not great for productivity.
Did you know that most office thermostats are set for men's comfort? If you're not a white, middle-aged man, you may have found yourself feeling too chilly or too warm at work because of this decades-old formula that still tends to be the norm in company offices. So, get ready to regain control with that remote and be at the perfect temperature every day at work.
When setting up the lighting of your home office, you'll want to get the balance right between creating an environment that's soothing enough to spend hours in, and one that allows you to concentrate on the task at hand.
Start with task lighting, which usually involves a movable desk lamp. This will be your main source of light when you're on your computer or filling out papers. You'll also want your ambient lighting to brighten your office without being overwhelming. Get creative; floor lights and wall lights where you can adjust brightness are a functional and stylish idea.
Don't forget to include some natural lighting, too. Make sure your home office has windows in strategic locations so that you can get some sunlight as you work. A good rule of thumb is to consider the solar orientation in your space. If you have a west-facing window, you can expect plenty of harsh afternoon or evening sunlight. Installing sunscreen blinds or sheer curtains can help disperse some of this direct light, helping to protect you from blinding glare every day.
The desk is the beating heart of any home office. It's where you'll be spending most of your time. So make sure that it's optimised to maximise your productivity - and that it's a space where you actually want to spend the bulk of your time.
This starts with the desk itself. Find a table top that you'll be comfortable working on. Selecting your desk chair is also vital to helping you stay productive. Be sure to find one that's comfortable enough to sit in for hours, provides all the spinal support you need, and (most importantly) isn't so cosy that you're tempted to fall asleep.
And then there's the evergreen concern of clutter. Your desk space is limited, so keep accessories to a minimum. You'll almost always want a lamp, some filing cabinets, maybe some stationary cups, paper organisers, and a computer or monitor stand.
From here, think critically about the other accessories you'd like to add. Whilst desk toys may be fun, they can also take up your bench space and reduce the versatility of your desk set-up. But you could easily install overhanging shelves for storing knick knacks or even potted plants, leaving the rest of your workspace free.
You might have an image of offices being bland places with blinding white walls. Or harshly illuminated with fluorescent lighting that reduces your ability to differentiate between 9am and 5pm. Thankfully, when you're working from home, you don't need to deal with all the staples of generic - and frankly unhealthy - office environments.
Get creative with your office space by adorning its walls with art that piques your fancy. You may even opt to add a feature coloured wall in your space, or perhaps change the colour scheme of your home office entirely so that it's more reflective of you as a person.
But of course, remember that you are still designing a space that needs to appear professional. So, when buying wallpaper or painting your walls, choose colours that are professional enough for your Zoom meetings.
You have a lot more control over how your home office looks than you would onsite, so take advantage. Add a few personal touches: photos of loved ones, souvenirs from past vacations and little accessories are all great ways to make your office space more 'you'.
Your furniture can reflect your personality too. Even your drawers, filing cabinets and utensil cups can be personalised - ensuring your functional elements have a little bit of you in them.
Don't go overboard, though. Make sure your office is still an office by refraining from adding anything that might distract you from work.
Your workspace at home can be a reflection of your personality. Unlike in a shared office, you get to design each aspect of where you work, from the colour of the walls to the kinds of pens you use. Because you have your own unique needs and processes, you also get to build a place that maximises your efficiency on an individual level.
So, brainstorm to your heart's content and design a fetching and functional home office space that's perfect for you and your unique productivity needs.
