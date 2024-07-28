Top home office design tips for a functional and comfortable space

Don't forget to include some natural lighting, too. Make sure your home office has windows in strategic locations so that you can get some sunlight as you work. A good rule of thumb is to consider the solar orientation in your space. If you have a west-facing window, you can expect plenty of harsh afternoon or evening sunlight. Installing sunscreen blinds or sheer curtains can help disperse some of this direct light, helping to protect you from blinding glare every day.