'Tremendous leader': Mark Fitzgibbon retires from health insurer nib

Nib chief executive Mark Fitzgibbon has announced he will retire from the company on September 1.
Mr Fitzgibbon was also the health insurance company's managing director.
He joined nib in 2002 in the two roles, which he held for more than two decades.
He led nib's demutualisation and listing on the ASX in 2007. Nib is now an ASX100 company.
Nib group chair David Gordon said Mr Fitzgibbon had been "a tremendous leader", who had an "enormous impact on the Australian health sector".
Nib began in 1952 and now provides more than 1.6 million Australian and New Zealand residents with private health insurance.
Its members include about 200,000 international students and workers, along with 40,000 in Australia's disability sector.
It is Australia's third-largest travel insurer.
Mr Gordon said Ed Close had been selected as nib's incoming managing director and chief executive.
He is presently chief executive of nib's Australian Residents Health Insurance business.
Mr Fitzgibbon said he was "very pleased for Ed".
"He is an outstanding leader and will continue to be supported by nib's world-class executive team," he said.
"I look forward to working with him during the transition period."
