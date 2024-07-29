Fatal inferno: teenager dies in Cessnock fire, house destroyed

A TEENAGER has died after being pulled from a burning house in Cessnock overnight.
Emergency services were called to Alkira Avenue about 10pm Sunday July 28 to reports of a blaze.
Eight NSW Fire and Rescue crews, made up of 30 fire fighters, were called to the scene alongside the Rural Fire Service, after multiple calls were made to triple-0.
On arrival at the scene fire crews found the home was "well alight" and concerns were raised for an occupant of the property.
"Firefighters wearing air sets searched the property and attacked the fire with two lines of hose," a spokesperson for NSW Fire and Rescue said.
"One person was brought out of the house by fire fighters. Fire fighters provided initial first aid and then handed the person to the care of ambulance."
According to police a 16-year-old male was treated by paramedics at the scene but died a short time later.
Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze just before 11.30pm.
Crews including teams from Cessnock, Bellbird, Kearsley, Abermain, Mayfield West and East Maitland managed to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties, but the home was completely destroyed.
Fire investigators were on scene on Monday morning, July 29, to figure out what caused the fatal inferno.
Officers attached to Hunter Valley police district have established a crime scene and while the fire is not being treated as suspicious, police said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has commenced.
FRNSW urges people to have working smoke alarms and to test those alarms regularly.
