Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

How Abigail Roache plans to improve on a dream debut NRLW campaign

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 29 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights centre Abigail Roache in action at McDonald Jones Stadium last Thursday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights centre Abigail Roache in action at McDonald Jones Stadium last Thursday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Abigail Roache knows her maiden NRLW season is going to be hard to top.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.