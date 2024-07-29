Quick plays: Wanderers fight lengthy ban as makeshift shot-stopper stars

It was Aussie gold, gold and more gold during the wee hours of the weekend as the Paris Olympics got into full swing.
On the local front, there was also plenty of action as the various competitions around the region approach finals time.
It emerged one Hunter Rugby Union player had copped a 24-match ban for using threatening words towards a referee.
Wanderers, however, are challenging the suspension on the basis that prop Willie Leoso's comments - "I'll see you in the car park" - were directed at a rival player and not the match official.
Back on the field and Merewether rained on Maitland's parade in Hunter Rugby Union Saturday.
A week after imploding 21-17 against Wanderers, the Greens beat the Blacks 34-22 at Marcellin Park to spoil milestones for Nick Davidson (200 first grade games), captain Sam Callow (50 first grade games) and fullback Pat Batey (150 clubs games).
In women's action, Wanderers beat Hamilton 14-12 to sew up another minor premiership with one round to play before finals.
And, while the Hunter Wildfires men cannot make the finals of Shute Shield, their women counterparts have secured another top-four finish in Sydney women's premier rugby union and have been boosted by the availability of Wallaroos pair Layne Morgan and Ash Marsters.
Experienced defender Emily Frost answered an SOS for Newcastle Olympic in NPLW Northern NSW on Sunday, donning the gloves in the absence of regular shot-stopper Isabella Whitton (finger injury) and reserve-grade goalkeeper Tallon Convery (unavailable).
The respected NPLW player diffused every threat that came her way to the delight of the vocal Darling Street Oval crowd and finished with a clean sheet in an important 1-0 win over Azzurri.
With four games each to play, Maitland (41 points) and Olympic (40) remain stuck in a two-way battle for top spot.
Azzurri and Broadmeadow are level-pegged on 33 points with New Lambton in fifth on 28.
Former NRL player Nathan Ross wound back the clock with a standout display to help Wests keep alive their slim finals hopes in a Newcastle Rugby League win over Cessnock on Sunday.
The Rosellas, sixth on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder and with their campaign on the line, downed a depleted Goannas side 20-12 in cold and windy conditions at Harker Oval.
Wests are now just three points adrift of the top five after fifth-placed Central lost to The Entrance on Sunday.
In women's competition, joint leaders Maitland defeated fourth-placed Souths 10-2 and third-placed Central Newcastle beat sixth-placed Wyong 22-0.
Sam Mudford scored a hat-trick as Wests pushed their top-two claims with a 4-1 win over Souths on Sunday in round 15 of the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
Nova Thunder surged into outright fourth place with a vital win over Junction Stella in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
In the women's Cup, Killarney Vale 3.5 (23) pipped Newcastle City 2.4 (16) at No.1 Sportsground to move a win clear in first position.
