Newcastle uni protesters praised for 78 days of peaceful persistence

On May 13, University of Newcastle (UON) Students for Palestine set up their solidarity encampment on the university's Auchmuty Lawn, which happens to be just outside my office in the Life Sciences Building.
Since COVID, it has been a challenge to encourage students to attend campus, so the sight of tents popping up on the grass like giant mushrooms seemed like an apparition.
Here they were - concerned and engaged students taking a stand against our local contribution to a global humanitarian disaster, the genocide of the Palestinian people.
For 78 days the students have been protesting peacefully.
They have been calling on UON to do three things:
First, disclose all ties and investments with weapons manufacturers and Israel.
Second, adopt an institutional academic boycott of Israel.
And third, demilitarise education by cutting all ties with weapons manufacturers.
Open letters in support of the students' call to "Disclose, Boycott and Demilitarise" have been signed by staff, students and alumni.
The UON Students for Palestine encampment has been a safe, peaceful, inclusive and vibrant addition to the Callaghan campus.
Students in the camp have always held themselves to the highest standard; the collective and every individual has welcomed other students, staff and community to participate in their activities on campus.
The encampment has been a social, academic and intellectual hub through activities such as teach-ins, film screenings, conservation workshops, rallies, picnics, screen printing, acroyoga and even playgroups.
These students have genuinely embodied the values of excellence, equity, engagement and sustainability identified in the UON 2020-2025 Strategic Plan; and provided management with a powerful reminder that these values are supposed to be guiding institutional decision-making.
University management was slow to engage with the encampment, but eventually students were invited to negotiation meetings; management's offer to meet the students' demand for disclosure of the university's research grant arrangements related to defence was initially rejected.
But students remained committed to continuing the negotiation process.
The encampment and the students' determination were able to withstand the bitter cold, torrential rain and gale force wind of the past weeks.
The students also withstood an increasing undercurrent of hostility towards the encampment by management, including confiscation of their food and other property by UON security, and threats of disciplinary action.
And through their perseverance, the students have had a win.
Last week, management agreed to the public disclosure of research agreements, partnerships with Israel and all investments, sponsorships and research in defence and security related industries.
Management also agreed to continuing joint negotiations to review the ethical investments guidelines at UON.
In return, the UON Students for Palestine have agreed to pack down the encampment with the hope and expectation that management will genuinely engage with this process. By late yesterday afternoon, management had not released a statement about the agreement made with the students.
The UON Students for Palestine have shown themselves to be exemplary young leaders. They have raised the awareness of militarisation of education in our university. And they have prompted management to consider the ethics of partnering with weapons manufacturers.
They've achieved this through skilful strategising and organising.
The students know there is more to do, and what they have achieved last week is a crucial first step towards a better global future.
I am certain they will continue to hold university management accountable for their promises and actions.
Thank you, UON Students for Palestine - you get a High Distinction from me.
