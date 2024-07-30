Do you run a business? time to check your tech ahead of 3G switch

IT may have been a huge innovation at the time, but the 3G network is nearing the end of its lifespan.
Is your business ready?
Due to shut down on Father's Day weekend, that leaves less than a month for businesses using that network for payments to shift away towards newer technology.
Devices connected to 3G will generally stop functioning after August 31 unless connected to the internet directly or via wifi.
Tyro Payments runs systems in more than 68,000 Australian companies. The company's head of in-store payments, Matt Patterson, said businesses should check now to see if their systems would survive the shift unscathed or if it was time for a change.
"The 3G network is still used by many businesses to take payments so we encourage all business owners to find out if they are using a 3G device and need to make the switch," he said.
"We've been in contact with our merchants all over Australia to make sure every one of our businesses is 3G shutdown ready, but we know that if you're a busy business owner with a working payments terminal, you may not have had the chance to check if this is something you need to do.
"The last thing we want for businesses owners is disruptions to their service, especially over Fathers' Day weekend which we know is a busy trading time for hospitality venues and retail stores."
Unemployment in the Hunter Valley has dropped in the most recent monthly figures, but Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes says the region remains ahead of the state average.
The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie monthly unemployment rate rose to 2.4 per cent, from 1.7 per cent in May, while the rate in the Hunter Valley fell to 4.5 per cent, from 5.1 per cent in May.
The region lost 3700 mostly full-time jobs in June adding to the 10,400 lost in May, but Mr Hawes said the data still suggested the regional labour market remained relatively tight.
Mr Hawes said volatility in the region's participation rate (the percentage of working age people in the labour force), which was sitting well below the state average despite the more promising unemployment rates comparison, had "masked" the figures to some extent.
"The participation rate fell again in the Hunter Valley, from 62.2 per cent in May, to 58.1 per cent in June and had the rate not dropped, the unemployment would have been worse," Mr Hawes said.
"We're continuing to see signs that job seekers are withdrawing from the market outside of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie and we suspect issues like travel, housing and skills and experience mismatch are contributing to this."
There were about 12,000 unemployed people in the region according to the latest figures, but Mr Hawes indicated that number was contextualised by an almost doubled figure during the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
The Jobs and Skills Australia Internet Vacancy Index for June 2024 fell slightly to 5583 positions, compared with the 5800 roles on offer in May.
"While this represents a slowdown, given the figure was nearly 7000 around 12 months ago, workforce demand continues from business and sectors across the region that continue to do well," Mr Hawes said.
"We know there are also many that are struggling, as consumers and businesses grapple with cost of living challenges, and this would be influencing the drop in demand of businesses placing ads for new employees."
The region's youth market of 15- to 24-year-olds continues to show resilience, with overall unemployment dropping from 6.5 per cent in May to 5.2 per cent in June. There was growth in the number of roles, and most of these were full-time.
"The continued relative strength in employment in the youth market is a healthy sign, and hopefully, the training and experience this cohort is receiving auger well for stepping up into the future," Mr Hawes said.
Tickets are on sale for the Hunter Local Business Awards' presentation.
Billed as the night of nights for Hunter traders, awards founder Steve Loe said the occasion gave the industry a reason to come together and celebrate the achievements in the region.
"But best of all it's a fun night out," he said.
"Business people and their staff work hard, so this is a rare opportunity for them to take time out to enjoy each other as friends.
"What I love to see is the support that everyone in the room gives to the finalists and the huge cheer for the winners."
The presentation is at NEX on September 3. Tickets to the event are strictly limited and reportedly selling quickly.
They are available from Precedent Productions on 8363 3333 or at thebusinessawards.com.au.
