'Overwhelming' parent response to Newcastle's new alternative high school

Newcastle's newest high school, Novoschool, will hold extra information nights in response to an overwhelming demand from parents.
The school, which received government accreditation in June, will be on the second floor of 125 Bull Street.
It will initially accept students from years 7 to 9, and eventually cater for years 7 to 12.
Principal David Chapman advertised an August 15 information session at Muso's Corner for last Friday night.
All of the 80 spots had been taken by Saturday morning.
Another session has been organised for August 22. Further sessions may also be added.
Mr Chapman said the community response had been overwhelming.
"We've always had a lot of interest, but the level of interest has grown since we have got our registration and people can see that it's real," Mr Chapman said.
"I have had inquiries from people from overseas who are moving back to Newcastle who are interested in what we are doing."
The school's inspiration is taken from existing alternative schools, including John Marsden's "Alice Miller" school in Victoria, Brightworks School in San Francisco and Peregrine School in Tasmania.
The school will have two classes of 20 students in each year.
It will adhere to the Board of Studies syllabus, but with an emphasis on "intentional experiential learning".
Mr Chapman said parents were attracted for a variety of reasons.
"A lot of parents have a child in a smallish primary school and the thought of going to a massive high school is a little bit daunting. The fact that we are offering a smaller experience is quite attractive to them," he said.
"There's also a group of parents who are looking for a secular private option, which is rare in Newcastle.
"There's another group of parents who are very interested in what we are going to do to truly be a student-centred school. Every school leans into that space, but we are going to do it more than most."
Mr Chapman said most of the school's teaching staff had already been employed.
While not the first 'alternative' school in the region, Novoschool is the first independently operated alternative school.
It will also start in year 7, whereas most other alternative schools don't enrol students before year 9.
"The other difference is our main group of students aren't those who are reluctant to go to school or who are disenfranchised. We are about students achieving their best and that can mean high ATARs," Mr Chapman said.
"We are after those curious learners, those students who want to do well at school and are looking for a slightly different option."
Professor of education at the University of NSW's School of Education Scott Eacott said there had been a recent upswing in interest in schools that offered alternative educational pathways.
"Some people might say that it's a pandemic-inspired move, but arguably it has been going on for a bit longer than that. But there is definitely an appetite from parents looking for something different in schooling," he said.
