Newcastle Herald journalists up for awards for bullying yarn and pistol pic

Newcastle Herald journalist Madeline Link and photographer Jonathan Carroll have been nominated for Kennedy awards.
Madeline Link is a finalist in the regional reporting print and online category for her story, titled "Bullying, forgery, lying: ex-volunteers claims against What Were You Wearing?".
It involved a months-long investigation into the Newcastle-based anti-sexual violence organisation What Were You Wearing? Australia (WWYW).
Jonathan Carroll is a finalist in the outstanding portrait photography category.
His black and white photo, titled "Big Dan", captured five-time Olympian and Hunter MP Dan Repacholi with his sport shooter's pistol.
The Kennedy Awards, which feature 37 categories, will be held on August 16 at Randwick.
A Kennedy Foundation statement said a record 1014 entries were received this year, smashing last year's record of 720.
"The standard of entries across the board has been exceptional," the statement said.
"Our industry may be facing tough times, but our journalists are still killing it with the very best work."
There were many tied votes, as 96 judges went through the entries.
"We especially thank all those talented and experienced journalists, who gave their time to be part of our company of judges," the statement said.
