Hunter heist: two cars, five motorbikes stolen in crime spree

THREE masked offenders have made off with two cars and five motorbikes in an organised heist at Morisset.
About 2.15am on Monday July 22, three people broke into a business on Gimberts Road. While inside the business' office they took keys to several vehicles and stole a Toyota Hiace and a Great Wall ute.
Police have been told that shortly after the vehicle theft, three people of the same description broke into a motorcycle dealership on Alliance Avenue, Morisset.
In similar fashion to the first break and enter, the thieves took off with five motorbikes from the business. It is understood police believe the two incidents are related.
Police from Lake Macquarie were notified and have commenced inquiries. They have released several CCTV images to the public in the hope the offenders can be identified.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.