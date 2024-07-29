Tributes laid for teenager lost in Cessnock house fire

A TEENAGE boy who died in a house fire on Sunday night has been remembered as a kind, playful and mischievous soul.
The 16-year-old was pulled from an engulfed home on Alkira Avenue, Cessnock on Sunday night and despite the best efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, he died at the scene.
Emergency services were called to the Cessnock home around 10pm on July 28, to reports of a blaze and concerns an occupant was inside.
A nearby resident who wished to remain anonymous said they were woken around 9.30pm to the sounds of screaming and brightness of the building alight.
"I looked outside and saw the flames," they said.
"There were people trying to get inside [the house] to help but it was too much. You could feel the heat from the flames. It took just minutes to become engulfed."
Eight Fire and Rescue NSW crews, made up of 30 firefighters, were called to the scene alongside the NSW Rural Fire Service, after multiple calls were made to triple-0.
On arrival at the scene fire crews found the home was "well alight" and concerns were raised for an occupant of the property.
"Firefighters wearing air sets searched the property and attacked the fire with two lines of hose," a spokesperson for NSW Fire and Rescue said.
"One person was brought out of the house by fire fighters. Fire fighters provided initial first aid and then handed the person to the care of ambulance."
The teenager died a short time later and Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze just before 11.30pm.
"We could see the ambos doing CPR and then they wrapped him up," the resident said.
"He didn't deserve this. I'm just very shocked, it's a horrible thing to see," they said.
"I went inside and gave my kid a cuddle. It really hits you as a parent."
A nearby neighbour who also wished to remain anonymous said they could feel the heat of the blaze in their bedroom.
"I got my kids out and we stood on the street in case it spread," they said.
The neighbour said the teenager would often pop by and play near their yard and always had a smile on his face.
"I'm still trying to wrap my head around it. He would've been so scared, and that's all I can keep thinking about," they said.
Fire crews including teams from Cessnock, Bellbird, Kearsley, Abermain, Mayfield West and East Maitland managed to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties, but the home was completely destroyed.
Fire investigators were on scene on Monday morning, July 29, to figure out what caused the fatal inferno while the community laid tributes in memory of the teenager.
Officers attached to Hunter Valley police district have established a crime scene and while the fire is not being treated as suspicious, police said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has commenced.
FRNSW urges people to have working smoke alarms and to test those alarms regularly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.