Inspiring each other this Education Week

Teachers and students from schools across the state are getting ready to throw open their classroom doors for week-long celebrations as NSW Education Week rolls around.
A highlight of the NSW public education calendar for more than 60 years, this year's celebration has been renamed Public Education Week with the theme 'Proud to Belong' to highlight how almost 800,000 students learn, grow, and belong in an equitable and outstanding system of public schools.
An alumni program led by former High Court Justice Michael Kirby will showcase the benefits and opportunities of public school education in NSW.
NSW Education Secretary Murat Dizdar, a former public school student, teacher, principal, and current parent, said the alumni project would inspire today's students to think big.
"We are using Public Education Week this year to link alumni with their former schools to lift our students' horizons and inspire them to embrace the vast opportunities that a public school education can provide," he said.
"Public Education Week is a time for all of us to feel proud to belong to the public education family and to celebrate the achievements of our students and school staff, and the support of our families and communities.
"Our incredible alumni will also highlight to parents that a public school education is the best education money can't buy and will enable their children to achieve their ambitions and reach the pinnacle in any field they choose."
In Sydney, Justice Kirby recently visited his former primary school, Strathfield North Public School, where he told students his proudest achievement was being a product of the public school system.
"I'm still, in my heart, Strathfield North Public School," he said. "Public education welcomes all students and proudly embraces equity and inclusion. All students, regardless of their postcode and life circumstances, deserve the same opportunities."
Further west, Mandi Randell, principal at the Central West Leadership Academy in Dubbo, said they were looking forward to discovering more about this year's theme, 'Proud to belong'. "Our diversity is our strength at our school; we learn from each other, and we lift each other up," she said.
"I tell my students that we all win when we all win together, and students collaborate and build each other up.
"We strive for our personal best, and we reach out a hand to others when they need it, knowing they, too, will reach out to us in times of need."
Public Education Week 2024 runs from August 5 to 9. For more information, visit education.nsw.gov.au/schooling/schooling-initiatives/education-week.
