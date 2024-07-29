First investment in Newcastle light rail extension

Making news on this chilly Tuesday is an exclusive report revealing the NSW government has made its first significant investment in a future light rail extension, buying a privately owned site blocking the likely route in Newcastle West. Michael Parris reports that land owner Glenn Greedy confirmed the sale would be finalised today for the 1200-square metre block behind the Dairy Farmers Corner site in Hunter Street. The Newcastle Herald understands Transport for NSW paid about $4 million for the site.
A Newcastle mother whose 21-month-old daughter was hit by an e-bike has pleaded with electric bike riders to take care and slow down. Alyce Mahon and her husband had taken daughter Ella to a playground on Sunday when the horror unfolded, she told journalist Sage Swinton. "She was just a couple of metres away and this bike just came out of nowhere. I didn't see it coming. I didn't hear it coming and it just hit her." It comes after a doctor warned electric scooters and modified 'fat bikes' were a catastrophe waiting to happen.
In sport, and Newcastle's Clare Wheeler helped save the Matildas from imminent disaster with a starring role off the bench in Monday's remarkable 6-5 victory over Zambia at the Paris Olympics.
