First investment in Newcastle light rail extension

July 30 2024 - 1:00am
Making news on this chilly Tuesday is an exclusive report revealing the NSW government has made its first significant investment in a future light rail extension, buying a privately owned site blocking the likely route in Newcastle West. Michael Parris reports that land owner Glenn Greedy confirmed the sale would be finalised today for the 1200-square metre block behind the Dairy Farmers Corner site in Hunter Street. The Newcastle Herald understands Transport for NSW paid about $4 million for the site.

