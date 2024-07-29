First investment in Newcastle light rail extension

A Newcastle mother whose 21-month-old daughter was hit by an e-bike has pleaded with electric bike riders to take care and slow down. Alyce Mahon and her husband had taken daughter Ella to a playground on Sunday when the horror unfolded, she told journalist Sage Swinton. "She was just a couple of metres away and this bike just came out of nowhere. I didn't see it coming. I didn't hear it coming and it just hit her." It comes after a doctor warned electric scooters and modified 'fat bikes' were a catastrophe waiting to happen.