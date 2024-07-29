Pat Conroy promises bigger voice for Hunter in federal cabinet

Shortland MP Pat Conroy has been sworn in as the Hunter's first federal cabinet minister in 11 years.
Mr Conroy, the Minister for Defence Industry and Capability and Minister for International Development and the Pacific, said on Monday that he was proud to be the region's first cabinet minister since Joel Fitzgibbon in the second Rudd government in 2013.
Mr Conroy's portfolio was elevated to cabinet as part of a reshuffle caused by the looming retirement of frontbenchers Linda Burney and Brendan O'Connor.
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles was shifted to the skills and training portfolio, which was downgraded from cabinet to the outer ministry.
Mr Conroy was sworn in alongside other new cabinet ministers at Government House in Canberra on Monday morning before attending a meeting of the new full ministry.
He said on Monday that his elevation "means that we have more opportunities to shape the discussions around issues that are of vital importance to people in the Hunter".
He said history suggested Hunter cabinet ministers could deliver benefits for the region.
"If you think about the history of cabinet ministers that have been able to get results for our region, from Joel Fitzgibbon with the Hunter Expressway, Greg Combet with the new building for the HMRI, Peter Morris who was the driving force behind Newcastle Airport, it's good for the region," he said.
Asked which regional priorities he would push for in cabinet before the coming federal election, Mr Conroy said the $22 billion Future Made in Australia package was "tailor-made for the Hunter".
"We'll be one of the biggest beneficiaries of that," he said.
"And the broader energy transition is a key priority because that means secure, high-skill jobs for our region."
He said his focus was also on Labor's budget commitments and making sure people were aware of the July 1 tax cuts, energy bill relief and Medicare changes.
The title of Mr Conroy's defence industry portfolio has expanded to include "capability", which he said involved "delivering the capability the ADF [Australian Defence Force] needs as quickly as possible".
Indigenous senator Malarndirri McCarthy has taken over the Indigenous Australians portfolio from Ms Burney, while Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil was moved to Housing and Homelessness.
Tony Burke has taken up Home Affairs and Immigration, the latter of which has been elevated into cabinet from the outer ministry.
Murray Watt moves on from agriculture to take up Mr Burke's old portfolio of employment and workplace relations.
Julie Collins will become Agriculture Minister, moving back to the portfolio she held in opposition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.