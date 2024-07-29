Man in intensive care after alleged axe handle attack

A man has been refused bail after he allegedly bashed someone with an axe handle, sending them to a hospital intensive care unit.
But Jarrod Tarrant, 29, plans to argue that it was someone else who seriously assaulted the man at Shoal Bay on Friday night.
Mr Tarrant's defence solicitor told Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday he was at home with two other people celebrating a birthday at the time of the attack.
The court heard that the injured man was allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked, dragged into the sand hills, then bashed with the handle of a pick axe.
Magistrate Kirralee Perry said the man's injuries were "extremely serious" and he was being treated in intensive care for a ruptured spleen.
She said that despite the injured man's admission that he drank two litres of wine before he was allegedly assaulted, he told police from his hospital bed he was sure it was Mr Tarrant who caused his injuries.
Magistrate Perry refused Mr Tarrant's application for conditional release on Monday afternoon, saying he was on bail for breaching an AVO when the alleged offence took place on Friday night and he had a "history of violence".
She said, although Mr Tarrant planned to rely on alibi witnesses, the prosecution case appeared strong and was "corroborated by injuries".
Mr Tarrant's defence solicitor said the time of evening the alleged assault took place - after sundown - also contributed to the identification issue.
The matter has been referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and was adjourned to August 12, when Mr Tarrant is expected to enter a plea.
He launched into an angry and expletive-laden tirade as he was led from the dock.
