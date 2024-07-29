Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man in intensive care after alleged axe handle attack

By Nick Bielby
July 30 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace courthouse. File picture
Raymond Terrace courthouse. File picture

A man has been refused bail after he allegedly bashed someone with an axe handle, sending them to a hospital intensive care unit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.