Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'She could be dead': mum's plea after toddler hit by e-bike

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 29 2024 - 6:52pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
21-month-old Ella Mahon, pictured with mum Alyce, is recovering after being hit by an e-bike at Honeysuckle. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll and supplied
21-month-old Ella Mahon, pictured with mum Alyce, is recovering after being hit by an e-bike at Honeysuckle. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll and supplied

A Newcastle mum whose 21-month-old daughter was hit by an e-bike at Honeysuckle has pleaded with electric bike riders to take care and slow down around playgrounds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.