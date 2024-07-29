Helping everyone feel proud to belong

Public schools are encouraged to celebrate their achievements and successes with students, school staff, and the community to mark Public Education Week. Previously known as NSW Education Week and running from August 5 to 9, this year's theme is 'Proud to belong'.
"Public Education Week is a time for all of us to feel proud to belong, sharing our pride in being part of NSW public education and the achievements of our students and staff," the NSW Department of Education explains on its website.
"When we celebrate and acknowledge all those who contribute to our children and young people's educational journey. School staff, parents and carers, community leaders and P&C associations play an important role in our students' education."
Across the state, local schools will organise their own events and celebrations, and most will also welcome parents, carers and community participation in these events. The website also provides a host of resources for schools, from logos to tips on promoting the week locally through various forms of media, such as the school website and newsletter.
New schools are appearing in NSW, and some important changes are being made. For example, Gregory Hills Public School officially opened its brand new permanent facilities towards the end of July 2024.
"Congratulations to the families, teachers and community members who advocated tirelessly to ensure the students of Gregory Hills now have a quality, permanent, place to learn," NSW Premier Chris Minns said.
On July 24, the NSW government announced a revamp to the primary school curriculum, which, according to their statement, will be "clear, evidence-based and carefully sequenced to ensure students receive the best education possible".
The NSW budget for 2024-25 has allocated a record of $27.9 billion to the state's overall education portfolio. This includes an additional $481.1 million to raise the Gonski Schooling Resource Standard from 72 per cent to 75 per cent in 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.