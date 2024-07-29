Cycleway funds will help close the gap for key lake transport project

A new shared pedestrian and cycle pathway connecting Mannering Park, Kingfisher Shores, and Chain Valley Bay has taken a major step forward with a $7 million federal government funding injection.
The project will involve the construction of a 2.9-kilometre shared pathway along the foreshore from Griffith Street in Mannering Park, crossing the inlet channel to Kingfisher Shores and connecting to the existing park.
It will fill the critical missing link connecting Mannering Park, Kingfisher Shores, and Chain Valley Bay.
"We are getting on with the job of delivering on our election commitment to deliver a new pedestrian and cycle pathway connecting Mannering Park, Kingfisher Shores, and Chain Valley Bay which has been a significant priority for the community since 2010," Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said.
"I look forward to seeing this project take shape as works progress, which will support a real jobs and economic boost for the region while delivering this missing link."
The pathway is set to create 30 direct jobs during construction.
Shortland MP Pat Conroy said the project would help connect the community to friends, family, local shops, services and the park, by giving them a dedicated path to safely walk, run and cycle.
"I made a promise to fund this vital project for the Mannering Park, Kingfisher Shores, and Chain Valley Bay communities, a longstanding priority for the region, and that's exactly what I have delivered - with today's funding agreement being a critical step forward," he said.
"This project will make a real difference for our community for years to come, unlocking employment, safety and other benefits as the new pathway comes to life."
It will also stimulate further employment in the community by increasing demand for services associated with tourism and active transport."
The $12.7 million project is expected to be completed in 2027 and is being funded under the Australian Government's Priority Community Infrastructure Program, with Central Coast Council contributing the remaining $5.7 million.
Central Coast Council director of infrastructure services Boris Bolgoff said pathways were an essential piece of community infrastructure.
"I want to thank the local community for their earlier feedback on what the preferred route of this shared pathway should be. Further consultation will be carried out as we move through the design phase," he said
