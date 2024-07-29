Knights coach Adam O'Brien hoping for the Best-case scenario

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien remains hopeful injured centre Bradman Best will return to turbo-charge his backline before the season is done.
Best, who starred two weeks ago for NSW in their Origin III triumph, broke down three nights later playing against Brisbane with a high-grade hamstring injury.
There has been speculation that the 22-year-old might not play again this year, which would in all likelihood rule him out of contention for Australia's end-of-season Test series against New Zealand and Tonga.
But O'Brien has faith in Best's powers of recovery.
"The thing we do have on our side is he's a pretty good healer," O'Brien said.
"He's always beaten the [recovery] time frame by a considerable amount.
"It'll just be we'll have to wait and see where he gets to ... his season isn't gone just yet. I wouldn't rule him out of anything".
O'Brien said Best was back on deck at training after "I gave him a few days off last week to get over the disappointment".
He confirmed that edge utility Dylan Lucas was likely to deputise for Best at left-side centre, starting on Sunday when Newcastle clash with the Panthers at Penrith Stadium.
"Dyl plays well wherever I put him," O'Brien said.
"He'll probably lead the way at the moment ... that's probably the way we'll go."
Sunday's match shapes as a pivotal juncture in Newcastle's season.
With six rounds to play, Newcastle are 11th on the ladder and trail the eighth-placed Dolphins by just one win.
A boilover against the defending three-time champions could be the catalyst Newcastle need to belatedly ignite a late run into the finals.
That would appear easier said than done, given the form lines of the two teams.
The Knights have spent bye week in review-and-repair mode, after back-to-back losses against Manly (44-6) and Brisbane (30-14).
The Panthers, in contrast, have been flying high since the return of champion halfback Nathan Cleary from a hamstring injury.
Cleary first kicked a booming golden-point field goal to sink the Dolphins in his first game back, then he scored a hat-trick of tries and kicked seven goals as Penrith outclassed St George Illawarra on the weekend.
The Knights are winless in their past nine games against the Panthers, but their three most recent defeats have been close contests, providing O'Brien and his troops with belief that Penrith are beatable.
"No doubt you go down there and get a result, it'll certainly add to the confidence, it won't dent it," O'Brien said.
"But I've said to the playing group, all you can focus on is getting today right."
While the Knights will no doubt analyse Penrith and try to devise a game plan to counter the three-time champions, their main focus will be on rebounding with fresh energy after two disappointing performances.
"We're thorough as a coaching staff," O'Brien said.
"We'll do all the video that we think will put us in the best position to perform well.
"It's not always about the opposition.
"It's about making sure that you're playing to your strengths as well."
The Knights are hoping to welcome back lock Adam Elliott, who missed the loss to Brisbane with a calf injury.
