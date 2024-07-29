Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

How Newcastle's Clare Wheeler helped save the Matildas

Updated July 29 2024 - 6:50pm, first published 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle's Clare Wheeler helped save the Matildas from imminent disaster with a starring role off the bench in Monday's remarkable 6-5 victory over Zambia at the Paris Olympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.