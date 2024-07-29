Newcastle Herald
DNA breakthrough 40 years after boat capsizes off Newcastle

Updated July 30 2024 - 8:08am, first published 8:05am
Nobbys head. File picture by Marina Neil
Nobbys head. File picture by Marina Neil

Detectives have identified and obtained DNA from family members of two men missing for more than 40 years after a boat capsized off Newcastle.

