Belswans coach Mick Stafford hoping to keep job for NPL challenge

Belmont Swansea coach Mick Stafford hopes to have the chance to guide the club in their NPL debut next season when the focus will be on staying up with the core of this year's team.
Belswans celebrated promotion, the reserve grade premiership and the Northern League One club championship on Saturday when they defeated Wallsend 3-0 at Blacksmiths Oval on Old Boys' day.
The top-grade premiership, and with it promotion, had been guaranteed with three games to play following a midweek loss for West Wallsend - the only side who could have mathematically caught the runaway leaders.
Stafford, who has been at the club for nine years as a player or coach, was set to meet with club officials on Tuesday night about a deal to stay at the helm in 2025. He plans to register for the required B-licence coaching course next year, making him eligible to lead an NPL side.
The club committee and Stafford were at loggerheads in May, resulting in the coach being axed, only for him to return following a crisis meeting and amid threats of boycotts. He then served a two-game club suspension.
Stafford was already looking to 2025 with excitement after taking the club back to the top Northern NSW division after a 26-year absence. The top-grade premiership was also their first in any division in 40 years.
"We are looking to retain all of the team and obviously add four or five guys with NPL experience to help us, that's the goal and the budget," Stafford said.
"The resources are there and everyone is realistic. We are not going to go crazy but we just really want to solidify it and first year staying up is the main thing."
Kane Woolston and Adam Woodbine have been stars up front for Belswans, scoring 25 and 16 goals respectively, and will be priority signing for Stafford.
"Kane's scored the goals and Adam has been absolute quality as well," he said.
"Ian Matthews, he's only 19 and he's done really well, as well as the Hall brothers [Brendan and Ethan] and Reece Newton.
"Reece has probably been here the longest and he's been key for us in the middle. He's stuck with the club and been great this year.
"There's five or six in the starting line-up who have been here six or seven years and they want to give it a go next year in the NPL, because they are good enough."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.