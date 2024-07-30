Newcastle Herald
sport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Belswans coach Mick Stafford hoping to keep job for NPL challenge

By Craig Kerry
Updated July 30 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belmont Swansea celebrate on Saturday. Picture NNSWF, lachied.visuals
Belmont Swansea celebrate on Saturday. Picture NNSWF, lachied.visuals

Belmont Swansea coach Mick Stafford hopes to have the chance to guide the club in their NPL debut next season when the focus will be on staying up with the core of this year's team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL

Racism claims filed in court against Collingwood

Collingwood are in hot water again after new allegations of racism were levelled at the club. Photo: Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
Oliver Caffrey and Tara Cosoleto
More from sports

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.